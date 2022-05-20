By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State governorshop aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the 14 Tiv speaking Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state have declared their support for the consensus governorship candidate of the party and Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba.

The aspirants who made their decision known Thursday shortly after meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, said their decision was in the best interest of the state and the party.

Addressing the media, spokesman of the aspirants, Mr. Dondo Ahire said, “though we are all not here but those of us that are here took our decision to pledge our loyalty to the decision of our party.

“We came to pay our loyalty to the leader of our great party the PDP, Governor Samuel Ortom and the chosen one who our party unanimously agreed to be the candidate of our party, Engineer Titus Uba.

“We have come to appraise our position and pledge that we will work together to ensure the emergence of the candidate that has been chosen by the leadership of the party.

“We will all work assiduously to ensure that by May 29, 2023 he is sworn in as the next governor of Benue state.”

In his response, the Speaker, Mr. Uba thanked the aspirants for rallying round him assuring that he would not take the gesture for granted.

“I cannot thank my colleagues enough. I do not know what they saw in me to give me this mandate but I want to assure them that by the grace of God I will not disappoint them.

“The project is for everyone of us became I canot do it alone. We will work together to achieve victory and our party will be better for it.”

Some of the aspirants at the meeting included Mr. Terver Akase, Julius Atorough, Isaiah Ipevnor, Joe Kyagba among others.