By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Thursday conducted a mass burial for the eight victims that were killed in the recent herdsmen attack on Waya of Yaav Ward, Turan, Jato Aka area of the LGA.

The victims were reportedly killed on April 21 in their farms by invading herdsmen who have also taken over Moon Council Ward and laid siege on others in the same Kwande LGA.

Among those killed in the attack were children and a family of four who were murdered in cold blood.

The bodies recovered after that attack included those of Gbaeren Orsoo, Terdoo Tsega, Bemdoo Tsega, Abacha Tsega, Terkaa Tsega, Aôndoaseer Tyov, Iorhen Atim and Aôndowase Igba.

The requiem for the victims was conducted at St Michael Catholic Church, Jato Aka after which they were interred.

The Chairman of Kwande LGA, Mrs. Tartor Chianson, in her reaction said it was a sad day for the people of Kwande LGA adding that the people of the area had overtime come under severe attacks by armed herdsmen.

“As I speak with you some of our Council Wards are under siege; they include Mbachura, Kumakwagh, Yaav Moon and Mbaikyur.

The armed herders have sustained the attacks in the last three months and we have lost over 50 persons in the attacks and we are now home to over 3,500 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

“So this is not the first time they are killing my people. We just pray that things will be better because our Governor is doing his best but it is like these killer herdsmen just shifted their attention to Benue state, but by the grace of God they will not succeed.

“So we held the mass burial for the victims today. It is a sad day for us but we leave everything in the hands of God.”