Benue Finance Commissioner, David Olofu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As the debate on who succeeds Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State continues to gain momentum, the Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, has said all hope is not lost yet for an Idoma man to emerge the governor of the state in 2023.

The Commissioner who made the assertion weekend in Makurdi also debunked the rumour that he was working behind the scenes to emerge as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against the aspiration of his Idoma tribe, describing it as “unfounded and mischievous”

He noted that the nomination of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu as the Idoma consensus candidate in PDP ahead of the primaries was a clear indication that the Idoma people were on the right track.

He said: “There has never been a time the Idoma people were as united and sincere in their agitation like this. Since 1999, this is the only time Idoma people would unanimously present one single candidate for PDP primaries. This is a good hope for us as a people and I pray it eventually ends in praise.”

The Commissioner advised his kinsmen, especially the various groups agitating for power shifted including the Olohi Ka’Idoma, to heed to the advice of Governor Ortom, to continue to lobby Tiv stakeholders, for possible understanding before the primaries.

On the allegation by Olohi Ka’Idoma that he was secretly working to jeopardize the emergence of an Idoma governor to enable him emerge as the deputy governor, Mr. Olofu said, “those behind the report were hallucinating because there is nothing to suggest such.

“Those who are conversant with political party activities and electioneering process in Nigeria would agree with me that, no one talks about deputy governorship of a state, except the governorship candidate emerges in the party, after primaries.

“How can one be talking about deputy governorship when we are yet to know who would fly the flag of the party? As a matter of fact, the deputy governorship position is not like other positions that are contestable.

“It’s usually zoned to a particular area and the stakeholders from the area meet and present an acceptable candidate that can also help the party win the general elections.

“To say one is contesting for deputy governorship position even when primaries are not yet done, is not only misleading, it is also unfounded and mischievous. It is the figment of the imagination of those who are peddling it.

“But I tell you, none of their antics would stop me or the party from standing by the truth or supporting a course that is people oriented and widely acceptable. No one would coarse me into supporting an unjust or unfair aspiration of any individual.

“I shall continue to work together with the like minds and leaders of the party, to ensure equity, fairness, justice and equitable distribution of positions and dividends of democracy to the people.”

He stressed that, like other sons and daughters of Idoma tribe, he had made his contributions towards the actualisation of Idoma governorship agenda, saying those in doubt should crosscheck with the Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM) under the leadership of AVM Monday Morgan (retd.)

It would be recalled that the group, Olohi Ka’Idoma, had Friday alleged that Mr. Olofu had embarked on undercurrent moves to deputize the Tiv consensus candidate in the PDP, Mr. Titus Uba. The group also alleged that the Commissioner, who hails from Apa LGA was working against the Idoma governorship aspiration in 2023.