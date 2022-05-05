Mr. Waya (middle) flanked by his friends

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Foremost Journalist and business man, Mr. Joseph Waya, has declared his intention to contest for the Benue state governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2023 elections.

Mr. Waya who had few weeks back written and intimated Benue people of his intention to run in the coming elections, announced his political platform while addressing the media Wednesday evening in Makurdi.

The aspirant who is the uncle of Kiddwaya, the BBNaija 2020 Housemate, said he opted for the APGA platform after having consulted widely with stakeholders including religious and traditional leaders who all gave him their blessings.

According to him, “many stakeholders we consulted (including members of the two dominant parties) in the state, alluded to the adoption of a Third Force, possibly APGA, to help neutralize and tranquilize the needless tension and acrimony created by PDP and APC.

While lamenting the failure of two dominant parties to meet the expectations of Nigerians in the last 23 years, the aspirant noted that “in APGA, we have no godfather to bow to. Our loyalty in government will only be to the Benue people and God Almighty.

“I am of the strong belief that power comes from God and rests with the people. Therefore, only the people can decide the outcomes of the electoral process, if and when they choose to do so.

“I am confident that our people, this time around, will make the right choices, not based on party affiliation but purely on the character, integrity and capacity of the candidate standing for election.”

Mr. Waya who also penned a letter to Benue people noting 10 reasons why he opted for APGA said “although APGA may not be a household name in the state, our political affiliations with the South East run deep. Given the relentless violent attacks on our people and the existential threat this poses, the need for us to reach out to other ethnic nationalities to forge constructive alliances has become more imperative and compelling.

“After all efforts the two parties in government have made, we need to try something different that requires new direction. You cannot keep trying the same thing and yet expect a different result. I would suggest APGA, if we expect to have a different outcome.

“We all need to send a clear message to the people of Nigeria and the world that Benue people are not happy with how we have been treated since 1999.”