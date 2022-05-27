.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

THE Benue State Government through the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to allow the agency diligently attend to the humanitarian situation in the state without hindrance.

Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior, who made the appeal while flagging off the monthly distribution of food and non-food items to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state noted that it was improper to embargo the bank account of agencies given the enormous responsibilities of the agency.

Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom had recently decried the decision of the anti-graft agency to freeze the account of the agency.

Speaking after flagging off the distribution exercise, Dr Shior said: “What EFCC does is to monitor the conduct of government business. So, I do not think EFCC is out to witch hunt the government. However, I want to appeal publicly today that while the EFCC has the mandate to do that and because Benue SEMA has a peculiar situation of a large population of IDPs in the state which we attend on a monthly basis; so they should allow us to attend to the IDPs effectively.

They should not come here and freeze SEMA accounts or take too much of SEMA officials’ attention, including me. While they carry out their mandate, I should be allowed to focus on my work.”

The Executive Secretary disclosed that items being distributed to all official and unofficial camps in the state included rice, tubers of yam, beans, corn, face masks, hand sanitisers, and cooking stoves, among others.