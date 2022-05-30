By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Renowned Benue born human rights activist, Chief Phillip Agbese, has emerged victorious in the just concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

Chief Agabese’s emergence followed the successful completion of the primary election conducted Sunday across the 35 council wards of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo, the three Local Government Areas, LGAs, that constitute the Federal Constituency.

Announcing the result of the election in Okpoga, Headquarters of the Constituency, amidst wild cheers and jubilations, the Returning Officer, Mr. Thomas Ilejimin noted that Chief Agbese polled a total of 36,425 votes to defeat his closest rival, Linda Agada who garnered 1,450 votes while Mr. Sunday Oche polled 984 votes.

It would be recalled that the APC in Benue state had earlier adopted direct mode of primaries for the election of its candidates in the state ahead of the general elections.

Addressing party faithful shortly after his victory, Chief Agbese said his election as the House of Representative candidate of the APC through direct primary truly reflected the will of the people.

He said: “I have decided to christen my speech this evening as, ‘The people have won again’. Since 1999, this is the first time in Benue state that we will be having the direct primaries. And today, the people of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo have spoken with one voice. Who are my to reset what our people have said?

“It is on this note that I want to accept this great honour and privilege. I am deeply humbled that my people, the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, and my great party, the APC in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency have spoken and firmly expressed their choice that I am your candidate for the Federal House of Representatives for 2023,” he said.

The philanthropist and security consultant thanked the leadership of the party in the state for ensuring a free, fair and credible primary election in the state.

Chief Agbese also called on the other aspirants who lost at the primaries to join hands with him to ensure victory for the party.