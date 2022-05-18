By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state is enmeshed in another round of crisis over the conduct of the Special Delegates Congress scheduled for this week as

unknown armed men posing as security personnel attempted to ‘arrest’ the Secretary of the committee saddled with organizing the congress.

The genesis of crisis dates back to when the current leadership of the party in the state was elected despite the insistence of selected elders of the party from the Benue South District that Mr. Omale Omale was their preferred candidate for the state Chairmanship position as against the incumbent, Comrade Austin Agada, a loyalist of Sen. George Akume the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

While the suit challenging the election of Comrade Agada is still pending in a Makurdi High Court the elders who drew a battle line with Senator Akume have also refused to recognize his leadership of the party in the state and are also not comfortable with the Comrade Agada leadership overseeing the delegates’ congress.

Vanguard gathered from a close associate of one of the aggrieved elders who said that since Comrade Agada was imposed on the Benue South people as the State Chairman of the APC by Senator Akume without their input “he will be doing Akume’s bidding and ensure that we have no say in the party but we will resist it.”

But reacting to the development, the State Chairman, Comrade Agada said there was no crisis in the party adding “those behind what you think is a crisis are those who go about dropping big names and creating disaffection in the party.

“These are people who go writing names of people doing their own delegates form right from time. But the APC has a process, the people that were sent from Abuja have come and spoken to the people who are going into the field to conduct the congress and not writing the names of preferred persons.

“Even today, they took armed men to go and seize the Secretary of the Committee that came from Abuja, before we resisted it.

“They brought some armed men like police to the hotel where the committee members were lodged, and one guy came that they were looking for the Secretary. They seized everybody’s phone within the vicinity of the hotel.

“When I got the information I rushed there with my security personnel. On getting there I asked them to identify themselves. That was how I surrounded them and the Commissioner of Police sent in a team that came and arrested them.

“The fact is that my refusal to obey their directives or their failure to buy me over is there issue. There is no issue whatsoever. I am not involved in any name writing. I can never be involved in such. We do not take orders from anywhere or an individual. We only take directives from our National leadership but these people are bent in subverting the process which is not allowed.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive information on the incident.