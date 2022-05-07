Queen Olajoye(center) with participants

By Chris Onuoha

A beauty queen, Doyinmola Olajoye, who is the reigning “Miss Ekimogun ‘21” pageant in Ondo Kingdom, Ondo State has empowered some young female Secondary School students in Ondo state in fulfillment of her visionary project to uplift the lives of young girls in the society.

The empowerment programme tagged: “Orange Humanity Project,” initiated by Queen Olajoye was centered on skill acquisition training and entrepreneurial independence for young school girls in the area of local textile design ‘Adire’, crafts making, tailoring and fashion design, accessories and bead making.

The 3-day intensive training held in Ondo City by selected facilitators saw the female participants engaged in all the featured activities. At the end, participants displayed their products which comprise Adire clothes, beautifully beaded ornaments, arts and crafts and others to the admiration of the special guests and visitors.

The event also saw a re-launch of Queen Olajoye’s project initiative, “Orange Humanity Project.” Olajoye explained that the re-launch became necessary to resuscitate her dreams of equipping and empowering young females in Ondo State and beyond.

She said; “It was really a beautiful one. We had the opportunity to pour our experience and knowledge into these young girls. Young girls from different Schools across Ondo city participated and they were very excited and grateful for the experience and knowledge impacted on them.

Special guest, Hon Abiola Makinde and others.

“We trained them on bead making with the infusion of indigenous fabrics. We also trained them on how to make long lasting accessories such as straw for earrings, paper, carbon, used cloth, machine reeler for necklaces among other things.”

Olajoye advised the participants to maximize the opportunity given to them through the Orange Humanity Project while appealing to the general public for support to sustain the project dream.

Speaking further, the beauty queen reiterated that the essence of re-launching the project is to encourage young females especially in Ondo State to see the importance of skill acquisition which will keep them less dependent on society. “I relaunched this project for teenagers under the umbrella of Miss Ekimogun, and I encourage every Ondo teenage girl who has participated in this programme to take with great importance, the knowledge and the skills that we have imparted on them seriously. The exercise, no matter how short-timed it is, has the capability of changing and improving the quality of lives. However, we also seek support from the general public to live the project dreams,” she said.

Special guest to the event, Honourable Abiola Makinde, Federal House Member representing Ondo East/West who re-launched the Empowerment project admonished the young girls to make good use of the skills, while appreciating the young beauty queen for such a laudable initiative.

“Creativity is the ability to use your imagination to create a new idea, I give God all the glory and I appreciate everyone, I encourage the beneficiaries to be steadfast and use your imagination to create something new. I congratulate you Miss Ekimogun for this impact,” he said.

In the same vein, the Itagbuyi of Ondo Kingdom, Chief Wole Benson Akinkuolie appreciated the convener for her brilliance and for coming up with this skill acquisition program, urging the participants to maximize the opportunity, while another guest, the CEO, Arvo Finance, Engr. Bally Ayotunde, commended Olajoye and promised to support her project. The ‘Miss Ekimogun’ beauty pageant founder, Idris Mamukuyomi also commended the initiator saying the project is the first of its kind to take place within the community.

One of the participants, Miss Olopele Beatrice, an SS3 student of Monica Girls Grammar School, beamed with a smile when asked about her experience. She was full of smiles and hopes saying, “I had to forgo going to lessons, to partake in the skill acquisition programme and the experience is wonderful and fulfilling.

Another, Ayodele Mofiyinfoluwa, a student at Adeyemi College of Education Secondary School who excelled in Adire and Tie & Dye design was very optimistic and said she would maximize the training experience alongside with her education.