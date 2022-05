Nollywood’s finest actress, Ngozi Ezeonu Sunday shared beautiful photos on her Instagram page celebrating her 57th birthday.

The movie star turned 57 May 23.

Ngozi who is known for always playing role of a queen, mother in Nollywood movies appreciated God for keeping her alive to mark 57th birthday.

She wrote, “If I had a thousand mouths, they would not be enough to thank you for all you have done and still doing in my life. Thank you, Lord.”