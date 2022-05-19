After the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Season wrapped up in October 2021, viewers and fans across Africa have been patiently waiting to see all their favourite housemates again during the reunion show! The reunion show is where all the juicy details and hidden secrets are unveiled to the fans and also, the moment the housemates voice their thoughts and opinions as well as correct false gossip.

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion Show which will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, promises to be one of the hottest reunions ever. Who will crack under pressure? Who will spill ALL the beans? And Who will bring the heat back to back? Well, tune in to join the conversation with all 26 housemates; Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini, Boma, Queen, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie and Cross.