Contrary to criticisms that have trailed the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, that it has negative impacts on the youths, a report by global marketing and public relations technology company, Plaqad, has shown that the reverse may be the case.

Also read

BBNaija’s Laycon laments after not being nominated for Headies Award

The Big Brother Naija Report, released at the recent Nigerian Entertainment Conference, provides valuable insights into the public perception of the famed reality TV show, its impact on the youth culture in Nigeria and the Nigerian economy.In this new report, it was revealed that 64% of viewers admitted that the show provided emotional and mental satisfaction to them post-pandemic.



Also, 75% of ex-housemates say that participating in BBNaija helped them achieve some of their life goals. Additionally, it was reported that 57% of respondents say that seeing a brand sponsor the show influenced their patronage of the brand.53% of the respondents also believe that BBNaija is a more reliable route to success than a university degree.

The BBNaija show is a rallying point for family and friends who enjoy adult entertainment. For instance, the report shows that 71.7% of respondents watch the show communally with family and friends.Big Brother Naija is a Nigerian reality television series based on the Big Brother television franchise.



Featuring 12 to 20 contestants, the show assembles contestants in an isolated house who compete for huge cash prizes and gifts worth over $100,000 while each housemate races against eviction from the house based on votes from the viewers.