By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Founder of BAZE University Abuja, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed who was a Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has withdrawn from the race.

Baba -Ahmed who sources alleged that he was not comfortable with the manner some politicians were spending money during the party congresses, however, said that although he was pulling out of the race, he will remain loyal to the party.

The development was coming less than 24 hours before the governorship primaries of the PDP in Kaduna State scheduled for Wednesday.

Baba-Ahmed who represented Kaduna North Senatorial District between 2011 and 2012, said in a letter to the state PDP chairman, Mr Hassan Hyet that credible first-hand reports have proved that the PDP was yet to learn lessons.

“These are inconsistent with my purpose of being in politics,” he said.

” Unless checked, what is happening within the PDP could jeopardise its chances in 2023.”

“I consequently hereby respectfully withdraw from the 2023 governorship contest of Kaduna State under our great party the PDP. I however remain loyal and supportive. I pray for the day we get our actions right for the sake of Nigeria,” he said.

He, however, said he was not going to the All Progressives Congress ( APC)