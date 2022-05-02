By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- A group styled Project Niger Delta, PND, has flayed a committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Senator JK K. Brambaifa and former Deputy Governor Peremobowei Ebebi for allegedly disqualifying a serving lawmaker Hon. Wilson Dauyegha and Hon Susan Kiridi for the Bayelsa West Senatorial seat and the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency Seat respectively.

The group which described the purported disqualification as ” unjust and vindictive” queried the rationale behind the alleged disqualification of the duo, noting that the action was unacceptable and against democratic norms and principles.

PND in a statement by the Executive Director and Coordinator, Princewill Ebebi, said it is absurd for a committee of the party to disqualify two popular aspirants with massive support base, without allowing them to contest the party forthcoming primaries.

According to the group, it is inconceivable for a committee to disqualify and bar a serving state lawmaker Hon Dauyegha and another female philanthropist and wife of the former Minister of State for Agriculture and Natural Resources Heineken Lokpobiri, Mrs Kiridi.

PND noted that the committee was insensitive to have disqualified a female aspirant at a time where there is strong advocacy and clamour for gender and more women participation in the political process governance in the country.

The group while calling on the leader of APC in Bayelsa State and Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, HMSPR, Chief Timipre Sylva to intervene and ensure justice prevails, adding that it was only reasonable and fair to provide a level playing field and allow the party delegates determine the fate of all aspirants.

Ebebi said, “That Senator JK Brambaifa and Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi has done injustice by disqualifying the most popular and widely accepted sellable aspirants in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

“This action shows that they do not mean well for the party and the people of Bayelsa West.

“If the APC are interested in winning the next elections, this injustice must be addressed so that Hon Dauyegha and Hon Kiridi, the two most popular aspirants with massive support base and followership across party lines to participate in the primaries and let the party delegates determine their fate.

“To this end, we are calling on the leader of the party in the state HMSPR Chief Timipre Sylva to address this injustice and impunity about to be perpetrated in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.”