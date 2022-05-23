Bayelsa Queens have emerged the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions with an emphatic 2-1 win against Nasarawa Amazons in the last match of the season’s prime event decided on Sunday at the lush pitch of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Gift Monday’s first half brace in the 25th seconds and 25th minute proved decisive to hand the four-time champions the coveted trophy and the championship top cash prize of Five Million Naira (N5m) while Basirat Amoo scored the consolation for the Lafia side in the 16th minute of the keenly contested matchday 5 clash. Monday’s 25 seconds goal went down in history as the fastest goal of the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 championship.

As first runners-up, the two-time champions, Nasarawa Amazons pocketed the championship cash prize of Three Million Naira (N3m) while the second runners-up and now dethroned champions, Rivers Angels went home with Two Million Naira (N2m).

The Yenagoa-based side hundred percent performances at the annual NWFL prized football fiesta confer on them as Nigerian champions as well as the nation’s candidates for the sub-regional WAFU Zone B playoff for the second edition of CAF Women’s Champions League.

Rivers Angels had the enviable honour as champions to have represented the nation at the maiden edition in the North African state, Egypt.

Aside being the newest champions, Bayelsa Queens players claimed all the individual awards in the championship.

Loan player and FC Robo Queens lethal finisher, Gift Monday won the NWFL Premiership Super 6 Highest Goal Scorer (HGS) award with a massive 12-goal, Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well as the Woman of the Match (WOTM) in the last day clash against Nasarawa Amazons. Bayelsa Queens’ Cameroonian goalkeeper import, Gabrielle Ange Bawou won the championship goalkeeper of the season award.

The newest championship amassed a total of 15 points having won all the five matches against challengers, Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens and the whipping child of the championship and newcomers, Naija Ratels.

Naija Ratels lost all the whole five matches and had the ignoble record of not scoring a goal in the championship.

All the six participating teams in the Tulcan Energy sponsored NWFL Premiership Super 6 were given One Million Naira each courtesy of the league body, NWFL.