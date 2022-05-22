By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the murder of one Mr. Michael Isaiah, during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly Ogbia Constituency I primaries in Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the State.

Diri in a statement issued Sunday night by his Director, New Media, Kola Oredipe, said the isolated case was an orchestrated attempt by certain desperate persons to undermine the generally peaceful conduct of the primaries across the state.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to “investigate the cowardly killing and ensure the perpetrators are arrested and be made to face the full weight of the law.”

Diri said that the PDP remains a peaceful party and would not condone such dastardly acts in the name of politics.

The governor sends his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased and assured them that justice would be served.