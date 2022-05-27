By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- A nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan and a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant for Ogbia Constituency 1 Seat, Bayelsa State, Mr. Azibalamawal Jonathan, has described as spurious and undemocratic the news of the purported claims and declaration of Mr Richard Ibegu as winner of the primaries.

The Ogbia State Constituency 1 primaries of the PDP was marred with violence which led to the killing of one person on Sunday.

Jonathan, who expressed shock with the self declaration of Mr Ibegu, said it was common knowledge that there was no PDP primary election in the area following the outtbreak of violence that resulted to the killing of a supporter.

He condemned the killing of a PDP supporter and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, describing the young Isaiah as a promising youth of the Ogbia LGA and Bayelsa state.

He noted that the remote and immediate cause of the violence which characterized the botched primaries at Ogbia town was the impersonation of delegates at the venue of the primaries, describing the claims put forward by Mr Ibegu on the social media that he won the election at Ogbia town as blatant lies, noting also that he was not aware of any other Ogbia Constituency One PDP Primaries held elsewhere.

A statement issued by Jonathan in Yenagoa yesterday, urged his supporters to discountenance any news on claims of victory by any quarters but continue to toe the path of peace and love for the constituency and the PDP, saying he is willing to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

He said: “The Azibalamawal Jonathan’s Campaign Directorate has described as spurious and undemocratic, the news on the purported claims and declaration of one Mr Richard Ibegu as winner of the Sunday, 22nd PDP House of Assembly primaries for Ogbia Constituency One.

“We are shock over the claims and declaration of Mr Ibegu as winner of an election which was never held due to violence which eyewitnesses said where caused by supporters of one of the opponents at Ogbia Town, venue of the primary election.

“We are calling on the PDP and the general public to discountenance any news on claims of victory emanating from the Richard Ibegu’s campaign team, the whole world knew that no primaries were held on Sunday at Ogbia town, headquarters of the Constituency and the Ogbia LGA.

“We also called on our teeming supporters and believers of his aspiration to continue keeping faith with his campaign team and toe the path of peace and love for the constituency and the PDP. We will not relent and will pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.”