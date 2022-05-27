By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, and former Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has embarked on a thank-you tour to express his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received during the process that led to the poll despite losing the just-concluded House of Representatives primary election of the PDP.

Iworiso-Markson, who was one of the favourite aspirants to win the ticket of the PDP, said even though he did not emerge, he thought it necessary to visit the stakeholders to appreciate them for their various individual roles.

The former Commissioner assured that he would work for the success of the party at all levels, noting that PDP remained the party to beat in the state without any doubt.

He said his decision for the thank-you tour was informed by his brand of politics, which he said was different from the usual politics of bitterness, acrimony and vindictiveness, adding that as disappointing as the outcome of the primary election was, he had accepted it in good fate and had decided to return to his private businesses while also playing active role in the build-up to the general election.

He said: “The primary election has come and gone and a winner has emerged. It is time to move on but before moving on, I thought it wise to come back to all the stakeholders that I met during my wide consultations across the state to formally say thank you to them.

“Strange as it may sound, I felt that is the way to go. Even in bad times, it is good to appreciate people. The little efforts of some of them via prayers, phone calls and messages encouraged me throughout the process which I value and hold so dearly.

“My visit to them again brings to the fore my kind of politics which is devoid of any form of bitterness. I do not begrudge even those who are not in support of me. In politics people must choose who to follow and support.”

He also reiterated his earlier call for the arrest and prosecution of the killers og the PDP supporter in Ogbia, Micheal Isaiah, who was gunned down during the State House of Assembly primaries, stressing that only justice could assuage the bereaved families.

Some of the stakeholders lauded Iworiso-Markson for his thoughtfulness, describing him as a fine politician, who deserved the ticket of the House of Representatives but missed it narrowly for some reasons.

They noted that Ogbia would have benefitted immensely from his represenation at the Green Chambers, especially with his New Deal agenda which encompassed the needs of the people.

While wishing him well in his future political endeavors, the stakeholders promsied to always show their weight of support whenever he needs them to and urged him not to relent in his pursuit of a better Ogbia kingdom.