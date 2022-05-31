By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is set to conduct a fresh governorship primary election in the State, Vanguard learned.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Bauchi, Yayanuwa Zainabari confirmed it on Tuesday, saying that a fresh exercise would be conducted because Kashim said he no longer has interest in the election.

“Former Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has withdrawn his candidature. Since he stepped down on his own, the party is left with no option but to get his replacement through fresh primary election.”

“We are following the process and we will conduct fresh governorship Primary election

“Governor Bala contested for the presidential ticket based on calls from well-meaning Nigerians, he answered their call and now the People of Bauchi want him to contest for second term. It is also left for the people of the state to decide, and whatever the people decide will be done. The governor is somebody who answers the call of his people,” he said

“You know that he contested but lost the party presidential primaries, he can now come back, and contest for the gubernatorial ticket so that he will participate as the candidate of the PDP in 2023.

“In sha Allah, between today and Saturday, we will let the people know the next line of action. It could be another primary in the state or direct substitution, whichever is easier and recognized by the law is what we want to do”.

Former Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, had reportedly won the ticket of the party in the primary conducted last week on behalf of the governor.

Kashim, the sole aspirant was declared winner after he polled a total of 655 votes out of the 656 votes.

There are unconfirmed reports that the relationship between the gubernatorial candidate and Governor Mohammed has gone sour which is why the governor is seeking a fresh election.

Vanguard News Nigeria