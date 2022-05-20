SPECIAL REPORT

By Adekunle Adekoya

For many, Bashorun Hon. Askia Ogieh (JP) is an astute political emancipator, whose stratagem stems from the politics of all ages, unlike his contemporaries who cling to a particular lifestyle, his leadership role, attitude, role to issues and policies is dynamic.

That uncommon feat has sustained his ego, albeit his humane nurturing in his growing days as a young enthusiastic, brave, blunt and philanthropic personality.

He was born on September 12, 1962, in Uweye Community, the User Kingdom in Isoko South local government area of Delta State and had his early education far away from his home place at Benin City, Iwo, New Bussa and Ishokun Baptist Day School, Oyo, Oyo State, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and his West African School Certificate, WASC, at Uzere Grammar School, Uzere. Ogieh opted for a career in banking after a working experience at the NTA/NTPC, Lagos. He studied at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria (Lagos) for his AIB and also at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where he bagged a Higher National Diploma, HND, in Banking and Finance.

This has shaped and informed his perception in accountability and prudent resource management. His long years of service in his chosen Banking Profession has no doubt made him an expert manager of human and material resources.

Ogieh also has an activist background as a labour leader and unionist. He was at various times Secretary, Radio & Television Workers Union, RATTAWU, NTA/NTPC Lagos; Secretary – National Union of Bank & Financial Institution Employee, NUBFIE, FBN local, Falomo, Lagos; Executive Member, First Bank Plc (National Domestic Committee); Chairman – National Union of Bank & Financial Institution Employee, NUBFIE, Okene Branch, Kogi State; Chairman, National Union of Bank & Financial Institution Employee, NUBFIE, Plateau State and Acting Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Plateau State.

Considering his effectiveness and consistency in judgement and decision-making process as well as his exceptional talents to supervise, direct, and guide individuals and groups towards the completion of task and fulfilment of goals, he was appointed Secretary of Senator Okowa Campaign Organisation and Director, Security & Intelligence Services, Delta State PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation. He was Delta State PDP Liason Officer/Director, Election Planning /Strategy for the 2015 Presidential election.

Ogieh is currently the Managing Director/CEO DESOPADEC, a position he is holding so passionately in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the oil-bearing communities of Delta State in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s vision of a stronger Delta. His prowess in community service and development within and outside Isoko ethnic nationality earned him his rightful place as President General of Uzere Kingdom. He was conferred the revered Traditional title Bashorun (Generalissimo)of Aaye-Ekiti.

He has sundry chieftaincy titles from several kingdoms. He is a Member of, Council of Chiefs, Erowha Kingdom, Okpe-Isoko Kingdom, Oyede Kingdom, Olomoro Kingdom and Umeh Kingdom.

He is the “UDU” (Heart) of Uzere Kingdom, Ose-Emo of Enhwe Kingdom. In recognition of his Human Capital Development (HCD) of the Isoko people and his undying love in Youth Empowerment, Women Empowerment, Self Sustaining Job Creation Initiatives, Infrastructural Development, the Traditional Council of Isoko Nation comprising of all the Traditional Rulers led by the Odiologbo of Oleh Kingdom conferred on him the revered title of “UDU” (heart) of Isoko Nation. A widely travelled Bashorun fondly called The Angel of Empowerment has attended various international workshops and seminars and has received numerous awards both locally and internationally.

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, a Justice of Peace (JP) in Delta State; a Doctor of Corporate Governance and Leadership (Honoris Causa), Commonwealth University (City of Panama), Knight of Saint John International is happily married to Grace his jewel of inestimable value and the Union is blessed with children and grandchildren. He is Vanguard’s 2020 Public Sector Icon of the Year (State).

Vanguard News Nigeria