By GODWIN ORITSE

DR Bashir YUSUF Jamoh was appointed Director General and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020. He came onboard with more than 30 years of experience in the maritime sector. Under his watch as director general of NIMASA, the integrated national security and waterways protection infrastructure otherwise known as the deep blue project was delivered to Nigeria and this has led to positive developments in the Nigerian maritime industry.

A visionary leader, he initiated the SHADE Gulf of Guinea project which has played a major role in achieving a reduction of piracy to its barest minimum since 1994. He has thus taken Nigeria out of the piracy list placed on the country by the International Maritime Bureau, IMB.

This seasoned administrator and maritime expert who is the President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, CIOTA, is also a Fellow of the Institute for Service Excellence and Good Governance; Fellow, Institute of Business Development; Fellow, Academy of Entrepreneurial Studies; Fellow, Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management; and Fellow, Institute of Information Management. He is also a member of several other professional bodies.

In addition to his doctorate degree in Logistics and Transport Management, he holds a Master’s Degree in Management from the Korean Maritime and Ocean University, and is the author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets – Past, Present and Future.

The purposeful leadership provided by Dr. Jamoh at NIMASA has not only led to an increase in the revenue profile of the agency, but has also contributed more funds to the nation’s Federation Account. His leadership has also placed a premium on gender equality as more women than men head departments in the agency.

In the area of human capacity development, NIMASA under Dr. Jamoh has sustained the National Seafarers Development Programme, NSDP, interventionist programme created in 2009 to address the dearth of trained and certified seafarers in the Nigerian maritime industry. So far. more than 2, 000 Nigerians have been trained under the NSDP since its commencement.

In compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security, otherwise known as the ISPS Code, he has provided security to the ports such that about 22 port facilities in Nigeria are now compliant with the ISPS Code, as confirmed by the United States Government. This is a remarkable improvement from nine certified port facilities since the last visit of the United States Coast Guard.

The figure is expected to rise when the report of the ISPS code compliance team who visited the country last April is released. The US Coast Guard has consistently assisted NIMASA with training of personnel and other logistics on the ISPS code under close supervision of Dr. Jamoh. NIMASA has continually ensured that Verification Inspection Exercise, VIE, of Port facilities to enforce compliance with the code with a view to ensuring that port facilities are always on the higest level of security.