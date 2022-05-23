Barvensky owns a security guard company in Florida, USA Priority Security. It was his first successful endeavor and one that he’s quite proud of as he took several bold steps and built it amid several challenges and doubts from others that he could do it. The struggles were completely worth it, however, as today he has 210 active employees and the business is thriving.

Following the success of USA Priority Security, Barvensky was inspired to start a work-from-home call center and business consulting services, Top Notch Expert LLC. That company, formed before work from home became the norm, now employs 61 agents. Much of Barvensky’s net worth has also come from the business consultancy services he offers to help others start and grow their businesses.

In addition to his other business interests in the US, Barvensky invests heavily in real estate in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the US. He currently operates a construction and development company in Haiti and the Dominican Republic that builds modern houses.

Barvensky Media Group (BMG) record label is another contributor to Barvensky’s increased net worth. The label recently signed deals with three of Haiti’s biggest artists, Fantom, Queen Bee Foxx, and 7Seconde. They also help discover new talent in promising artists, thus building the music industry in Haiti.

Carl Paul Barvensky was born on August 18, 1990. He studied at Keiser University – Ft Lauderdale and graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He speaks three languages: English, French, and Spanish. He currently lives in Boca Raton, Florida. Carl is well-known for his problem-solving skills and revolutionary approach to business. He has the unique capability of seeing and grasping opportunities where others see none. No doubt this vision has aided in the increase of his net worth.

Carl’s guiding principle can be seen as “Anything worth doing is worth living for.”

Having been inspired by great businessmen himself, Barvensky sees it as his responsibility to encourage and support others who are seeking success in the business world. He believes he owes the world a debt and must repay it by passing on the knowledge and expertise he has gained in his years of entrepreneurship. His involvement in business consultancy is a nod to this responsibility as he guides young minds on the path to success. He is admired for his integrity and the persistence that has allowed him to plow through every challenge he has faced.