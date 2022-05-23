..Abductors reject N1m ransom offer

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—A cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla, and his son, have reportedly been abducted along Ifon, in Ose council area of Ondo state.

A family source said that the clergyman and his son were travelling along Okeluse road when they were ambushed, dragged from their vehicle and marched into the forest.

Meanwhile, a family source informed Vanguard that the kidnappers have opened a line of communication with them, demanding for N10 million ransom.

He said that the family were able to raise N1 million, which the abductors have rejected.

The source said: “Venerable Olu Obanla and his son were kidnapped Saturday on their way to Okeluse in Ondo State.

“ The kidnappers have contacted the family and ransom of N10million was being demanded by the kidnappers but the family had raised N1million but the kidnappers rejected it .”

“ We have begged them but they turned deaf ears to our pleadings. They have since not communicated with us.

“ We are trusting God that they would have a change of heart and release him unhurt.

The source said that the church and other Christian bodies were praying for his release.

Reacting, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, assured that the victims would soon be rescued unhurt.

Odunlami “ Yes, it happened and the anti-kidnapping section is working to ensure the victims are released unhurt”