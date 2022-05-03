By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday 3 May 2022 performed the groundbreaking ceremony for establishment and construction of new Forward Operations Base (FOB) Isa, in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The ground breaking ceremony took place during the COAS’ operational tour of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West, to evaluate ongoing anti banditary operations in the zone.

Speaking at the event, Gen Yahaya stated that the initiative to build the new FOB Isa in the eastern region of Sokoto state is premised on its strategic importance to the ongoing operations. He pointed out, that the FOB will facilitate the planning and execution of several operations.

The COAS urged the traditional rulers and the communities to cooperate with the troops, in order to checkmate banditry and other heinous crimes in the region.

Amidst his operational tour to Operation Hadarin Daji, the COAS also took out time to felicitate and have lunch with the troops, to mark the Eid El Fitri.

In his address to the troops, the COAS charged them to intensify their operations and take the fight to bandits in their enclaves.

He commended the troops for the successes recorded so far and urged them not to relent in order to meet the expectations of the nation.

He assured the troops that more logistics will be deployed into the theatre to enhance their combat efficiency.

The COAS also paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Sokoto state, Right Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who lauded the troops for their effort in the ongoing operations and reiterated his support to the Nigerian Army in tackling the security challenges in the state.

Relatedly, the COAS equally paid Sallah visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who also assured the COAS of his continuous support to the Nigerian Army

He further stated, that the traditional institution will continue to sensitize residents in their domain to support the military and other security agencies in their effort to address the security challenges.

General Yahaya appreciated the Royal father for his guidance and prayers, adding that, the Nigerian Army will continue to partner with the traditional institution to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the country.