Bamise: BRT driver, Ominnikoron, said he was going to eat, but never returned — Supervisor tells court

Late Ayanwole Oluwabamise

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

One of the fleet operational managers at the Lagos Bus Services Limited, Kayode Aluko, on Tuesday, narrated in court how the driver of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Andrew Ominnikoron, ran away after they heard of the rape and murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Aluko said that he had given an instruction to his officers, who received the information of the incident, that when the defendant comes he should see him (Aluko) for interrogation over a missing person.

He testified that when the defendant came, the officer from the outsourcing company he met told him to see him (Aluko), but that Ominnikoron told them that he was going to eat.

According to Aluko, Ominnikoron never returned.

Aluko, who is the second prosecution witness, gave details of how the defendant was employed by the Lagos Bus Services Limited, from an outsourcing company called Excel.

He told Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, that the three rape incidents and the murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwole were never reported by the defendant, until February 28, after the deceased family reported the case to them.

Aluko said: “The incidents of November 25, 2021; December 29, 2021 and February 28, 2022, were never reported by the defendant.

“And the model of bus he drove on the three occasions is Ashok Layland.”

Details coming.