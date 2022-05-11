By Onozure Dania



One of the Fleet Managers at the Lagos Bus Services limited, Kayode Aluko, yesterday, told the court how the driver of Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, Andrew Ominnikoron, who allegedly raped and murdered Oluwabamise Ayanwole, ran away after they got the information of what had happened.

Aluko said that he had given an instruction to his officers, who received the information of the incident that, when the defendant comes, he should see him for interrogation on a missing person in his bus.

The witness, in his evidence, said that the defendant was employed in September 2021.

He testified that when the defendant came, the officer from the outsourcing company he met told him to see me, but that Ominnikoron told them that he was going to eat, but never returned.

The witness, who is the second prosecution witness (PW2), gave details of how the defendant was employed by the Lagos Bus Services Limited, from an outsourcing company called ‘Excel’.

He told Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, that the three rape incidents and the murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwole were never reported by the defendant, until February 28, after the deceased family reported the case to them.Aluko said:

“The incident of November 25, 2021; December 29, 2021, and February 28, 2022 were never reported by the defendant, and the model of the bus he drove on the three occasions was Ashok Layland.

“The witness, who was led in evidence in chief by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Dr. Babajide Martins, said they have a monitoring unit that monitors the movement of the drivers’ routes.

Aluko testified that on February,

28, at about 3 pm, the elder brother of the missing lady (Bamise) was at their gate and he was having some challenges with their security guys that they should go and report the incident at a nearby police station.

He said: “When I heard the argument, I asked the security to let him in and, when I listened to them, they showed me a voice note and a video from the elder brother’s phone.

The video I saw displayed my bus with number 240257 and the other voices, more of two ladies, and in their conversations. There was an expression of fear from the lady inside the bus to the other friend.

“This was on a Monday, and the incident occurred on Saturday. I said I will do whatever I can to help.

That night I took my car, with four other personnel from the outsourcing company, and went to Ogolonto, at Ikorodu, where he (the defendant) said he lives. On getting there, we didn’t see him.

We called him several times, but he didn’t respond but, suddenly, he called the outsourcing representative that brought him that he was in a hospital.

But we couldn’t locate him at his residence or hospital,” the witness said.

He further testified that there are phone numbers available to the drivers, which are phone numbers of the marketers, maintenance, depot officers and station officers given to the drivers to call and report any incident.

The witness said: “On November 25, 2021, Andrew Ominnikoron was the driver that drove Bus No. 240271 and he was on PM shift. PM shifts start at 1 o’clock and end at 10 pm.

On December 29, 2021, the same bus was also allotted to the defendant and he was also on the PM shift and was number 19 that was allotted that day, and his route was Ajah- Oshodi.

We have two captains (drivers) for each bus. Once a driver resumes in the morning, he will write down his name and the allotted bus.

The following details will be documented before moving out: the fuel level, the odometer and then he signs.

“Earlier, the defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, cross-examined the first prosecution witness, Mary Jane Odezulu, on the evidence she gave on Monday.

When asked how she was raped after she was pushed down by the defendant, she said he shifted her pants and raped her.

Asked if she used the N3,000 that the defendant sent to her account, she testified that after withdrawing the money, she gave it to beggars at Ajah, on her way to work the next day.

However, Justice Sonaike adjourned the case till June 1, for continuation of the trial.The five-count amended charge were read to the defendant and he took his plea.

Ominnikoron is facing a five-count charge bordering on rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault, and murder preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

The prosecution said that the defendant, on November 25, 2021, allegedly raped a 29-year-old lady, Nneka Maryjane Odezulu, without her consent.

He said that the incident took place at about 8pm, at Lekki-Ajah Conservation Centre, Lekki-Ajah expressway, in L

Lagos

The defendant was also accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman, one Victoria Anieke, on December 29, 2021, between Ikorodu and the Mile 12 area of Lagos State.