File image of his first appearance in court.

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has thanked Nigerians for their support hours after he was granted bail by Justice Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Okorocha stated this to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo.

Okorocha who was the former governor of Imo state was arrested by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, last Tuesday over alleged N2.9 billion fraud alongside five others.

But in a statement by Onwuemedo said: “We want to inform the general public that, Justice Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court Abuja, has graciously granted bail to His Excellency, Senator Rochas Okorocha. His Lordship, in his wisdom, granted Okorocha bail on Tuesday, May 31, 2022,( today).

“Okorocha had remained in the custody of the Economic And Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, since the invasion of his private residence and subsequent arrest. He was taken to court on Monday, May 30, 2022, with five others, over alleged N2.9 fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. Today, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Justice Ekwo, magnanimously, granted bail to the former governor of lmo State and Senator Representing lmo West Senatorial District.

“We thank God for this juicy and lofty development. We thank Nigerians, within and outside, who had continued to send correspondences to show concern, over the fate of the foremost African philanthropist. We remain grateful for their genuine concern.”

“We also thank those who had devoted their precious time to prayers, for GOD’S intervention. Most importantly, our gratitude goes to justice Ekwo, who had seen the efficacy of granting bail to the Ogboko born enigma.

“Equally, we pray that the Almighty God would bless the astute lawyers handling the case, immensely. They have remained wonderful. We ask God to show love to the leadership and officers of the EFCC and grant them their heart desires,” Okorocha said.