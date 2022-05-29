Foremost international promoter and presumably the “King of Dubai night life,” Badmus Akeem O, popularly known as BaddyOosha has achieved yet another feat, as he brought together musical rave of the moment, Asake and the king of street music, Olamide on stage for their first overseas performance in Dubai days ago

As much as Asake and Olamide run things together, they have never been on the same stage outside the shores of Nigeria. Baddyoosha knew this and decided to break that duck for them. The show turned out to be a profound success, as the crowd cheered and chanted for the treat of seeing their two favourites together on stage.

The show which took place at the Club Vice, Ramme Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, was made possible by Oosha Empire owned by Baddyoosha, the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The MC on the night was MC Tex while the music policy was provided by DJ Enimoney and DJ Flava. It was an eclectic night of entertainment spruced with many side attractions.

Baddyoosha, the CEO of Oosha Empire has remained resolute in pushing the Nigerian brand of music to the world by organising shows and taking Nigerian artists to different destinations across the world.

In the month of March alone, Baddyoosha through his entertainment promotion company, Oosha Empire took four Nigerian musical artists, namely; Reminisce, Bella Shmurda, Small Doctor and Zinoleesky to Dubai to perform at different locations in the Emirates.