Saraki

By Femi Bolaji

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said ineptitude in leadership is the root cause of insecurity across the country.

Saraki who is aspiring to be Nigeria’s President in 2023 spoke Thursday in Jalingo, Taraba state Capital when he sought an audience with delegates of the party in the state.

He explained that the country has gone through a lot over the years and 2023 should be a time for redemption.

According to him, “we can not have the same type of leaders tomorrow as we have today. 2023 is about the future of this country and our children.

“This country has been so divided and we can’t afford to use sentiments to vote

“We must do it right for the sake of those who died for no fault of theirs

“We have been through so much in this country and we must for competence to rescue Nigeria.”

Saraki further told the delegates that he is the only aspirant that has come out with policy direction to solve Nigeria’s problem.

READ ALSO:

He noted that he is a team player, and would do all in his might to unite the country and cement the loopholes distrust has created if given the mandate to run as President under the platform of the PDP.

He also urged the delegates to avoid selling their votes during the primaries.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who also spoke during the interface said Nigeria needs someone that will fix insecurity and bring massive economic renewal.

He posited that Saraki has the right credentials to get the job done and urged delegates to vote for competence.

Vanguard News Nigeria