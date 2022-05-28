Ayade

Chief of Staff to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, Mr Martins Orim, has emerged the Cross River Northern Senatorial Zone candidate on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was held on Saturday in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Primary Election Committee, Mrs Dameera Tabo, who declared Orim winner, announced that he scored 254 votes to defeat his opponent, Mrs Cecilia Adams, who scored zero.

Speaking with newsmen after his victory, Orim thanked all the delegates for voting him as the candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

He appealed to all constituents in the senatorial district to vote en mass for him during the 2023 general elections. (NAN)