Ayade receives APC presidential forms from groups, pledges to fix Nigeria

ABUJA—Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, yesterday in Abuja, received the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential nomination and expression of interest forms purchased for him by various groups, including Arewa youths.



Ayade, who was overwhelmed by the gesture, promised to fix the country, starting with security and power.



He said he understands the challenges of the country and was bringing to the table, a commitment to effect change.



“I have a commitment to effect change, I have the commitment to accelerate progress. I have a clear picture of the prosperity I want to bring to this country. It is crystal clear.

“I am committed to taking advantage of the huge natural resources and huge human resources to bring prosperity to this country,” he stated.

While presenting the forms to Ayade, a former governorship aspirant, Prof Eyo Etim Nyong spoke glowingly of the governor.



“Ayade is a man of extra capacity, a man who has what it takes to lead this country. You are not making a mistake, you are charting the way forward for our great country.



“All of us have visions but a lot of people are looking for wealth to drive that vision but here’s a man that transforms his vision into wealth. Cross Riverians are witnesses on how he transformed the vision into wealth.”

