Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has lost his bid to represent the Northern Senatorial District of the state under the All Progressives Congress, APC, after losing in the primary election, coming a distant third.

According to reports, Ayade who is also in the race to become the President of Nigeria got only 52 votes. Barr Adams Cecilia who was the winner got 140 votes, while Orim Martin Ojie came second second with 61 votes.