By Fassy Adetokunboh Yusuf

ACHIEVING the grand old age of 88 years at a time when the life expectancy at birth in the country is put at 61 years, and in particular spending 62 years out of these on the throne as a foremost monarch are both a rare gift from the Almighty Creator, the Omnipresent and Most Compassionate.

The Japanese culture, for want of a better expression or analogy, says that 88th birthday or ‘Beiju’ is known “as the long life celebration”. In Ijebu mythology, there are seven barometers or attributes for measuring one’s existence. These are longevity, relevance, success, family or royal value, affluence, spirituality, and above all, character.

These attributes or barometers key into the existence of the 58th monarch of Ijebu nation, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who clocks 88 years old today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and was 62 years on the throne of his forefathers as the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland on April 2, 2022. Contextualising the quintessential monarch who has bestridden the nation’s traditional institution like a colossus with unequalled sagacity, objectivity, clarity of purpose, zeal, and undying love for his people, for truth, for the management of resources, and for so many other positive acts is herculean.

Awujale Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, from the Anikinaiya Ruling House has broken every known record and incredibly, he is still marching on in the service of his people as the custodian of their culture and tradition. He is no doubt the longest reigning first-class monarch in Nigeria and has been a major actor in the socio-cultural, political and developmental history since the country’s independence, having ascended the throne of his forefathers six months before the country’s independence.

With his six decades and two years on the throne, Oba Adetona has seen the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of the Nigerian polity. No wonder, he bestrides the traditional institution like a colossus. A sagacious, courageous, charismatic, dependable and reliable traditional ruler, a statesman and an incorruptible monarch, Awujale Adetona is known to always damn every demagogue.

Indeed, he is providentially always on the side of history and has weathered many storms that would have consumed lesser mortals. Young Prince Sikiru Kayode Adetona who personifies the attributes of Ijebu that also include fierce and sturdy independence, candour, objectivity, sincerity, entrepreneurial spirit, reliability, and resoluteness was born on Thursday, May 10, 1934. He variously attended Baptist School, Ereko, Ijebu Ode; Ogbere United Primary School, Ijebu Igbo; and Ansar-Ud-Deen School, Ijebu Ode between 1943 and 1950. For his secondary education, he was at Olu-Iwa (now Adeola Odutola) College, Ijebu Ode from 1951 to 1956. Between 1957 and 1958 he took up appointment with the then Audit Department of the Western Region, Ibadan.

The charming prince resigned his appointment in 1958, to study Accountancy in the United Kingdom. He left Nigeria by sea through Port Harcourt in late December 1958. By a letter, dated January 4, 1960 referenced CB. 4 1/333, the Permanent Secretary in the defunct Western Region Ministry of Local Government conveyed to the Local Government Adviser in Ijebu Ode, approval of the Western Region Governor in-Council, the appointment of Prince Sikiru Kayode Adetona as the Awujale of Ijebuland with effect from that date (January 4, 1960). It was indeed, a new dawn in the annals of Ijebu. He thus returned to Nigeria to occupy the throne of his forefathers. After introduction to his people at a gathering in Itoro Square, Ijebu Ode, he proceeded to Odo for the traditional seclusion and other rites for three months.

On April 2, 1960 he was formally crowned as the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland at Itoro, Ijebu Ode before a mammoth crowd never before witnessed in Ijebuland. Those in attendance included the late Premier of Western Region, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola (who presented Oba Adetona with the Staff of Office); the first Premier of the region and Leader of Opposition in the House of Representatives, Chief Obafemi Awolowo; Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola (who was the Regent before the emergence of Oba Adetona); Chief Okunowo (Bobasuwa of Ijebu); Samuel Olatunbosun Sonibare (later the first Asiwaju of Ijebu).

On Tuesday, April 5, 1960 newly crowned Oba Adetona, took his seat as a member of the defunct Western Region House of Chiefs, after a formal introduction. As young as he was, he was proposed as the Chairman of the house, but the position later went to the Oni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi. And, as if confirming the aphorism that a golden fish had no hiding place, the new Awujale was appointed by the Western Region Government as a Minister and Member of the Region’s Executive Council.

This position he occupied until the outbreak of the Western Region’s political crisis in 1962. With the declaration of a State of Emergency in the Western Region by the then Federal Government led by the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the late Senator (Dr.) Moses Majekodunmi who was appointed in May 1962, the Administrator of the region found the services of the young Awujale indispensable. He was thus made a Commissioner during the Emergency period.

Since ascension to the throne, Oba Adetona has succeeded in raising the status and reckoning of his Ijebu people. He is known and perceived as one of the country’s greatest monarchs, dead or alive. A philosopher and social scientist, his fame and popularity extend beyond the shores of Nigeria. Awujale Adetona is loyally and devotedly committed to the Nigerian State having built bridges across rivers Niger and Benue. He admonishes his people to be thoroughbred wherever they find themselves and to ensure that the ‘Omoluabi’ (the honourable) virtue is never compromised. No wonder Ijebu people have not only comported themselves wherever they are but it is on record that no inter or intra ethnic clash worthy of note has been recorded in Ijebuland since he ascended the throne (in 1960). He was in the forefront of finding a national solution to the political logjam of 1993 to 1999. Oba Adetona consulted widely and hosted several fora. He was never a sell-out. He brokered peace and concord in 1998 and 1999, and the current major actors in the nation’s main political parties will readily attest to this disclosure.

Oba Adetona, to paraphrase Josiah Gilbert Holland (1819 to 1881), is one leader “whom the lust of office does not kill”. He is a leader “who the spoils of office cannot buy”. He is also a monarch who “possesses opinions and a will”. Awujale Adetona is a king “who has honour, who will not lie”. Indeed, he is a legend that has always “stood before a demagogue and damned his treacherous flatteries without winking.”