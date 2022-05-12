By Elizabeth Osayande

The need to promote Africa’s l social and cultural heritage informed the partnership between the online African marketplace for arts and advisory, Aworanka and a Nigerian non-profit organization, Friends of Azerbaijan recently in Lagos.

The signing of memorandum of understanding, MoU which seek to place more emphasis on Nigerian art industry according to founder; Aworanka, Ana Acha and the president, Friends of Azerbaijan, Billura Bayramova-Bernard will focus on promoting four different types of cultural exchanges that stimulate intercultural dialogue.

These four pillars include the exchange of specialists; the organization of art exhibitions; cooperation in terms of art media coverage; and the promotion of artistic events that can contribute to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

Speaking on the MoU, CEO, Aworanka said : ” International art exchanges increase creativity and contribute to creating a genuine and diverse environment where artists can collaborate. And our objective is to offer opportunities that create responsible citizenry and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.” Acha noted

For Bayramova-Bernard:” “Communities that collaborate artistically breed positive social interaction and innovation.”

Shedding more light on the activities of Friends of Azerbaijan, the president explained that the NGO is a social network of real friends involved in interactions, dialogues and debates that promote the exchange of ideas and cultures in an environment that encourages interfaith religious harmony.

She added that: ” This MOU will further expand their involvement with the art fields, especially painting, sculpture, drawing and design..”

Aworanka, on the other hand, is an online marketplace to not only acquire African art but also a platform that cultivates knowledge by giving universal access to African art information that before was segregated and was arduous to find, in terms of exhibitions,

The platform recently had her debut show in October 2021 with an exhibition titled ‘Framing Her’ featuring eighty-three artworks from nineteen different artists.

Reiterating the importance of the MoU with Friends of Azerbaijan, founder Aworanka stated that :” The MOU signed with Friends of Azerbaijan will further facilitate the diversity of artists in Aworanka’s future exhibitions.

“Again, the sophomore art exhibition of February 2022, “EVE” which currently runs till May at the GAIA House, Victoria Island, features seventy-seven works by fifteen women artists from five different countries. These activities we do to promote both countries cultural ties. ” Acha opined.