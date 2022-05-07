…says development unpardonable failure of APC govt

…adds it ‘ll cripple millions of businesses

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities and evolve measures that will avert imminent shutdown of flight operations in the country.

The caucus said the unhealthy development if not stopped will impact negatively on economy and cripple millions of businesses.

The call by the Minority Caucus however came on the heels of the notice by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to shut down flight operations in the country by Monday, May 9, 2022 due to the unbearable high cost of aviation fuel (JetA1) from N190 to N700 per liter.

It will be recalled that the House of Representatives had recently intervened in the matter at the peak of it recently when the AON issued a 3 day notice.

Nigerians had thought continued to pay the high cost of flight tickets through their nose since the beginning of the year.

Recall that an economy ticket that used to be between N20,000 to 30,000 has been selling for between N50,000 to 150,000 depending on the time of flight booking.

In a statement signed by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu, on Saturday, the caucus attributed the situation to the “unpardonable failure” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The statement stated: “This worrisome development in Nigeria, a major producer of oil, is another very sad commentary on the unpardonable failure, corruption, incompetence, negative policies and lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to effectively manage our national economy.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus is concerned because aviation is pivotal to the operation, sustenance and survival of other key sectors of the economy and any shutdown of flight operations will have devastating spiral effect and worsen the excruciating economic hardship and further escalate insecurity in the country.

“This is because apart from the direct disabling of thousands of aviation related jobs and ancillary businesses, a shutdown of the sector will also have grave negative impact on critical government and public sector activities which are sustained by air travelling.

“It is instructive to note that the aviation sector is no longer an exclusive reserve of the elite, but plays central role in the movement of personnel and equipment that drive and sustain services and operations which benefit the masses in healthcare, manufacturing, education, food production, telecommunication, retailing, banking and finance, hospitality, entertainment, power, security and other key sectors.

“A shutdown of the aviation sector will therefore cripple millions of businesses as well as economic and commercial activities thereby increasing unemployment, worsen the economic hardship, put pressure on our already ailing roads and exacerbate insecurity in our country.

“Moreover, the situation is a huge threat to our national integrity as it erodes the confidence of the International Community and foreign investors in our country thereby encouraging the movement of investments to neigbouring countries.

“The Minority Caucus therefore calls on President Buhari to wake up, note the grave import of the situation and save the aviation sector from imminent collapse by immediately addressing the fuel crisis and other challenges in the industry.

“Mr. President should critically address the crisis in the petroleum industry by reviewing the counter-productive policies and curbing the corruption in his administration so as to save our national economy from collapse under his watch”.