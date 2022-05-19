The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price for refilling a 5kg gas cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N3,800.47 in April 2022.

The NBS said to refill the gas cylinder used to cost N3,778.30 as recorded in March 2022.

This is contained in the NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for April 2022 released in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said the increase indicates a 0.59 per cent increase month-on-month.

However, on a year-on-year basis, it said the average retail price for cooking gas increased by 83.67 per cent from N2,069.21 in April 2021.

It said according to state profile analysis, the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was recorded in Gombe with N4,337.50, followed by Bayelsa with N4,250.00 and Adamawa with N4,220.00.

On the other hand, Yobe recorded the lowest average price with N2,931.83, this was followed by Sokoto and Zamfara with N3,000.00 and N3,250.00.

The report said that prices analysed by zones showed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was highest in the South-East with N4, 041.39.

It was followed by the South-South with N3, 896.59 and North-Central with N3,835.83.

“While the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price of N3,572.83.”

The NBS said the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased to N8,164.37 in April 2022, from N7,617.71 in March 2022, representing a 7.18 per cent month-on-month increase.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 89.10 per cent from N4,317.55 in April 2021.

The report said the state comparisons showed that the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas was recorded in Oyo with N8,930.88.

It said it was followed by Bayelsa with N8, 916.67 and Ogun, with N8,766.67.

On the other hand, the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas was recorded in Yobe with N6,619.18, followed by Borno and Ebonyi with, N6,800.00 and N7,710.55 respectively.

It said the average retail price of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas by zones showed that the average retail price was highest in the South-West with N8,573.28.

itbp was followed by the South-South and South-East with N8,252.90 and N8,240.32 respectively.

The North-East Zone recorded the lowest price with N7,559.43. (NAN)