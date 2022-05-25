By Prince Osuagwu

A high-tech automobile company, MechoAutotech, has floated an application, Mecho Retail App, to help vehicle owners access faults digitally and get easy maintenance. The app seeks to revolutionize the process of vehicle maintenance and repairs, which will improve economic productivity nationwide.

The digital platform leverages technological automation to champion the formalization of the highly-fragmented Nigerian vehicle maintenance ecosystem through connecting businesses to qualified in-house and third-party mechanics while also contributing to the socio-economic development of the Nigerian economy.

Chief Executive Officer of MechoAutotech, Olusegun Owoade, said the recent development reinforces the company’s commitment to ensuring Nigerians have access to easy, affordable, and high-quality vehicle maintenance services.

He said: “As an organisation focused on delivering unbeatable vehicle-related services, we have come to realize that Nigeria is a predominantly huge market for fairly-used vehicles while vehicular transportation remains our predominant mode of transportation nationwide. “As such we decided to build a viable technologically-driven solution that cuts across vehicle inspection, vehicle maintenance and repairs, and auto-parts sales for all kinds of vehicles.