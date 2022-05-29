By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has applauded his co-contender in the race, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto for withdrawing.

Atiku, in a tweet, said he looked forward to working with Tambuwal.

The tweet by Vice President Atikut reads, “Thank you, H.E @AWTambuwal, for your spirited campaign. I look forward to working with you as we unite our party and our country.”

Vanguard recalls that Tambuwal had withdrawn from the PDP race to rally support for Atiku.

The major opposition party is holding its Special Convention and Presidential Primaries at MKO Abiola Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

A presidential aspirant in the PDP would need the votes of fewer than 767 delegates to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

