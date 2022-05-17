Atiku Abubakar

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the leader of the Technical Committee Support group of the PDP Presidential Aspirant and Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has apologized to Journalists in Jos, Plateau State over the manner security agents manhandled them when the former Vice President visited the city on Monday to meet with the national delegates.

It would be recalled that journalists were chased out of the PDP secretariat when the Presidential aspirant said he was not in Jos to see them but to meet with the delegates.

Security agents used the opportunity to pounce on journalists and in the process destroyed some of their work tools.

But Dokpesi in a statement issued on Tuesday said “the front line PDP Presidential aspirant could not have directed that the media be shut out of the event due to the respect he has for the media and its role. What occurred was that on arrival at the Plateau state PDP secretariat in Jos where the former Vice President was to meet with delegates as part of his consultation ahead of the May 28th PDP National convention, it was obvious that Journalists were already in the hall and he wanted to meet with delegates separately before speaking with them.

“The Presidential aspirant only pleaded that the media excuse the meeting, and return for interviews after the consultation and apologies the manner the Security handle the situation.”

He appealed to Journalists not to misinterpret the intention of the former Vice President, saying “The Media has always been part of his agenda.”