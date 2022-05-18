By Juliet Umeh

Information Technology services Company, ATB Tech said it is expanding its services to include software development, in order to properly reposition as a fully tech company.

CEO of the company, Mr. Abiodun Atobatele, disclosed the plans while sharing the company’s over 15 years’ journey.

Atobatele said: “We felt our brand was due for a facelift as we have successfully combined software development with our existing IT services. It is high time we rebranded to reflect our new focus as a Tech Company.

“We have come a long way since we started as a company back in 2007 with just a team of one person, driven by one goal – to help businesses with innovative IT solutions and integrations. Thanks to our indefatigable and innovative team, we have stayed consistent with that all these years. We are quite lucky to have them.

“I started ATB Techsoft Solutions in 2007. It was more of a side-hustle for me at the time, until November 2009 when I resigned from my full-time job and teamed up with a friend to run what you will now know as ATB Tech.

“We partnered with renowned global Tech companies like Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, and Sophos. We came up with the slogan, ‘strictly best practices’. This informed our approach and quality of service. More than anything else, this mentality has sustained us for the past 15 years.

“It didn’t take long for awards and recognitions to start coming in. Within three years of operation, we were named Microsoft Country Partner of the year in Nigeria.

This was a great feat to attain considering we competed with companies that had existed for 15 to 20 years at the time. By 2013, we had become the Microsoft Country Partner for East, West, and Central Africa. Though a small team at the time, we were already doing big things.

“We are a people-oriented company, and we’ve demonstrated this since our inception. We started as a team of two, but today, we are a team of over 80 people. We have a goal of reaching 100 staff before the end of the year.

“We recognize the value of our employees, and we do our best to create a conducive working environment for them. Our head office has a gym corner, a mini golf course, a colorful lounge, and other accessories to keep staff relaxed, fit, creative, and happy.

“During the pandemic in 2020, we were among the first companies to begin remote work arrangements for our staff as we couldn’t risk exposing them to the virus. The lessons we learned from the pandemic helped us ease into hybrid work arrangements. Today, more than 70% of our staff resume physically at the office twice a week. This is the first step in our plan to go 100% remote by the end of 2022″.

He added: “Going forward, we will be focused on building products and services that are Pan African and Pan Global. In other words, we plan to build solutions that can be useful to people and companies across Africa, and beyond.”