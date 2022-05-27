By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, over alleged murder of Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, was, yesterday, stalled, due to the ill-health of counsel to the third defendant, Mr. Ngozi Akandu.

Ojukwu is facing trial before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, for alleged murder, stealing and forgery.

She is charged alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu (third defendant) and one Adedapo Quadri (second defendant).

On May 12, 2022, the trial could not go on due to change of counsel by the third defendant (Egbuchu).

The new counsel, Mr Ngozi Akandu, however, asked that more eligible documents be served on him as well as more time to enable him get acquainted with the proof of evidence.

Also on May 23, the trial couldn’t go on as well, as the three defence counsel, objected to the tendering and admissibility of some documents that were recovered from Ojukwu’s home, during a search by the Police investigative officer, IPO.

However, the Judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, ordered the prosecution to serve the defence every necessary document for the trial and vacated Tuesday’s date.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, yesterday, counsel to the first defendant, Mr Onwuka Egwu, read a letter to the court.

The letter was written by the third defendant counsel, Akandu, saying that he was indisposed due to a sudden health challenge.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya, adjourned until July 7 for continuation of trial.