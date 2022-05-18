By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A university professor, Christopher Imumolen, on Wednesday said Nigerians must ensure they elect into public offices, leaders who are not only educated, but also know the value of education.

Imumolen said Nigerians had made mistakes in the past by electing leaders, who could not give quality education when they assumed positions of power and authority.



The educationist stated this in Abuja at the launch of the Educational Support Project, where he urged Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of electing leaders who do not place a premium on quality education in 2023.

Imumolen, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Accord Party, ahead of the next general elections, also said the Federal Government must use part of the trillions of naira it spent on subsiding petroleum products to meet the demands of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said, “Resolving the lingering ASUU strike is a matter of prioritising the education of the youth of this country.

“A lasting solution to the lingering ASUU strike is to begin to have leaders who understand the value of education. I am deeply engaged in the educational sector and other sectors. So, I understand that value.”

Imumolen said that the newly inaugurated Education Support Project is in collaboration with international universities in the United States of America, Togo, and Ghana to bridge the gap created by the lingering ASUU strike.

According to him, the project is a private initiative that will provide fully paid scholarships to youths in the country seeking greater stability in their pursuit of tertiary education.

He explained that the digital component of the project would ensure that millions of Nigerians at home can gain free access to scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in accredited universities across the world online.