By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A civil society group, the Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has appealed to the Federal Government to take urgent steps to end the lingering strike by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other unions in the public universities warning that the pockets of protests by Nigerian students may snowball into another EndSARS protest.

The group cautioned that it was unreasonable to keep angry students at home in an election year when they were supposed to be in school “learning, studying and writing their exams.”

The CERON Secretary, Francis Odiir in a statement Wednesday in Makurdi said the “prolonged ASUU strike is not only creating a dislocation in the education and development sequence of the Nigerian youths, it is killing the Nigerian university system.

“That is why we cannot afford to keep quiet in the face of this injustice that is being meted to the children of the masses who are victims of the insensitivity of the government to the plight of these youths.

“The government must know the implication of keeping our children at home when they are supposed to be in school because the more they stay at home the more of their productive youthful years are being wasted.

“We therefore urged the government do everything possible to end the strike just as ASUU must also show some flexibility in their negotiations so that our public universities can come back to life again.

“This plea has became necessary because the recent developments where students have taken to the streets in some states to protest the lingering strike especially in a general election year is not a good signal at all.

“If we recall, this was how the EndSAR movement started; and if the government does not act fast now to have this dispute resolved, it may spread to all the cities in the country and the implication is better imagined especially if the students decide to take over the streets in the state capitals.”