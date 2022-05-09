ASUS today announced Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602), a no-compromise creator laptop with a wealth of innovative design features, and a brand-new all-metal design featuring the innovative Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) for maximum performance.

Powered by 12th Generation Intel®️ Core™️ processors and an NVIDIA®️ GeForce RTX™️ 3060 GPU Zenbook Pro 16X OLED delivers extreme mobile performance and is full of innovations to help maximize productivity on the go. The AAS Ultra mechanism automatically raises and tilts the keyboard to ensure a comfortable typing angle, and enhances overall system cooling by allowing more hot air to dissipate.

Other innovative and upgraded features include the all-new White-RGB intelligent lighting system that enables smart interactivity features, ASUS Dial, and an enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback for click-anywhere convenience.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED redefines what a creator laptop should be and helps elevate creativity to the next level.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features several productivity-enhancing innovations. The all-new, precision engineered AAS Ultra mechanism tilts up the keyboard by 7° when Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is opened. This positions it at the perfect angle for comfortable typing. It raises the keyboard by 14.5 mm, which enhances cooling by allowing 30% more airflow than the previous generation. This in turn helps reduce the laptop’s surface temperature by up to 7°C, increasing both comfort and CPU performance. And finally, the tilting mechanism directs the sound from the dual tweeters to create a better stereo image for enhanced listening pleasure.

Zenbook Pro 16X also presents new ways to work with the updated ASUS Dial, an intuitive physical rotary controller that gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in leading creative apps. It’s now just 3.2 mm thin and is glass-covered for ultra-smooth operation. This makes it easy to change brush size, enhance saturation, adjust layer opacity, or rapidly undo actions. ASUS Dial also allows the user to control screen brightness and volume, or vertical scroll to smooth creative workflows. It works seamlessly with Adobe®️ Photoshop®️, Premiere®️ Pro, Lightroom®️ Classic, After Effects®️ and Illustrator®️.

ASUS Dial is also fully customizable via ProArt Creator Hub, so its functions can be defined for use in any other apps.

Zenbook Pro 16X adds a whole new dimension to creative experiences with its intelligent lighting system. As well as an illuminated monogram lid logo, there’s per-key White-RGB keyboard backlighting, augmented by light bars on either side of the keyboard. This system enables a variety of smart interactive effects.

When the laptop is powered on or off, or the performance modes are switched, an exclusive light effect can be displayed. If the battery’s low on juice, all the lights will glow red. Plug in a USB device to see yet another light effect, and when a new email is received, a handy visual reminder can be activated. It also supports a variety of animated ambient lighting modes.

To further enhance efficiency and creativity, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a new and enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback. Using linear resonant actuator (LRA) technology for the most precise haptic feedback, this 150 x 90 mm touchpad — 84% larger than the previous generation — also has pressure sensors underneath the surface, so it’s ready to respond to and interpret any tap, anywhere on the touchpad.

To give it a seriously sophisticated look and feel, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED has a CNC-machined unibody milled from super-tough aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminum alloy, and there’s an anti-fingerprint coating on the outer surfaces that keeps the elegant finish pristine.

Delivering the ultimate performance, the flagship 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor in Zenbook Pro 16X OLED can handle any creative task, and the studio-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers supplies effortless and stable graphics power. Additionally, 32 GB of fast RAM and an ultrafast 2 TB PCIe®️ 4.0 x4 SSD ensure there are no memory or storage bottlenecks to slow creativity down.

The high-performance components at the heart of Zenbook Pro 16X OLED need to be cooled effectively to reach their full potential. This starts with the new ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system, which uses two quiet IceBlades fans, each with 97 3D-curved blades. These cool the 3D vapor chamber and the aerospace-grade 5 mm heat pipe from the CPU and GPU, and the hot air is vented efficiently to the exterior via the new AAS Ultra mechanism with its 14.5 mm keyboard lift. The result is that the CPU and GPU can run at up to a 140 W combined TDP in Performance mode without throttling and can run quieter than 40 dB in Standard mode.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED manages to pack all this power and performance into a 2.4 kg chassis that’s just 16.9 mm slim, so it’s easy to get creative on the move. The high-capacity 96 Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of autonomy to ensure Zenbook Pro 16X OLED will get through even the most demanding workdays.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features the latest WiFi 6E that loads online content in the blink of an eye, enhanced by the exclusive ASUS WiFi Master Premium with WiFi Stabilizer, WiFi RangeBoost and WiFi SmartConnect. WiFi Stabilizer filters out wireless interference to allow the fastest possible speeds. WiFi RangeBoost technology uses multiple antennas to achieve longer WiFi range and higher throughput, eliminating wireless dead zones. Via the MyASUS app, WiFi SmartConnect automatically connects to the best WiFi signal and known mobile hotspots, while TaskFirst allows users to prioritize tasks for internet access.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is also packed with all the I/O ports needed for easy connectivity to modern devices and peripherals. The latest ultrafast Thunderbolt™️ 4 USB-C®️ ports support fast charging, 4K external displays and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, and there’s also an HDMI®️ 2.1 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port alongside the latest 985 MB/s SD Express 7.0 card reader. Communications and audio I/O are taken care of by the convenient audio combo jack.

For ultimate visual experience, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features a world-leading 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen with stylus support.

With an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio, the display is Dolby Vision certified and PANTONE®️ Validated to ensure accurate color rendering. With 550 nits’ peak brightness, it’s also VESA DisplayHDR™️ True Black 500 certified for the deepest blacks to give ultra-realistic detail. Its cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut delivers ultra-vivid colors, and the 0.2 ms response time makes even the fastest action scenes look super-smooth. To keep creative eyes comfortable and safe during the longest work or relaxation sessions, it’s also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue-light emissions.