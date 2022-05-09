ASUS today announced the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition and the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition, two extraordinary limited edition versions of the vivaciously versatile 2-in-1 portable companion that’s already wowing the world with its stylish looks and innovative design.

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned artists Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington Artist Editions feature themed hardware, exclusive accessories and packaging, all designed in collaboration with the artists themselves. These eye-catching editions each represent the unique world-view of the artist, with specially commissioned themed accessories and packing featuring their original artwork.

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition and Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition are based on the world’s first 13.3-inch Windows detachable OLED laptop — which rewrites the rules to make it easier to enjoy everything, everywhere. Now, there’s no need to carry multiple devices for work and entertainment — this multi-talented and fun-filled personal companion does it all, thanks to its brilliant OLED touchscreen, smart cover stand with 170° hinge, quad-core Intel®️ processor, and high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus.

Based in London, Philip Colbert is often referred to as “the godson of Andy Warhol”. Colbert has created a global following for his cartoon lobster persona and his masterful hyper pop history paintings. His work powerfully explores the patterns of contemporary digital culture and its relationship to a deeper art historical dialogue. Colbert’s exciting new collaboration showcases his own distinctive artwork on both the 2-in-1 device itself and also on the accessories, making Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition one of the most fantastic packages available.

In addition to the themed accessories and packaging, which feature Colbert’s original artwork, Vivobook 13 Slate Philip Colbert Edition includes a unique collectible: a sculpted cartoon lobster figurine that doubles up as a funky stylus holder for the bundled ASUS Pen 2.0.

A smaller lobster-themed travel stylus holder is also included that clips to the yellow cargo netting adorning the rear of the special fried-egg-themed cover stand. The cargo net is also practical, allowing the user to store small items or clip on the bundled charms, and the color can be changed using the supplied alternative red lacing.

The lobster and fried egg theme continues with a set of eye-popping keyboard stickers that allow the user to create a zany-looking keyboard design, and there are also extra lobster, fried egg and flower-themed stickers included for personalizing the rest of the device. The Lobster Land theme also extends to the protective sleeve and optional ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Philip Colbert Edition, which has a handy strap that makes it easy to carry around.

They believe it animates the inanimate and makes the ordinary things in your life extraordinary. That’s why they’ve collaborated with Los Angeles-based artist Steven Harrington on the design of the amazing Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition. Harrington’s art, regarded as seminal to the contemporary California psychedelic-pop aesthetic, employs vibrant colors, wild characters — including the instantly-recognizable Mello — and compositional movement and energy that simultaneously stretches the imagination and invites you into a playful world where creativity rules and limits seem to dissolve. And that’s exactly where we want you to be when your fingertips touch the keyboard of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition.

You can opt for an ASUS Marshmallow Mouse incorporating Harrington’s work, and the also laptop comes with a one-piece stitched sleeve featuring Harrington’s iconic patterns and an exclusive Vivobook logo. A second smart cover stand that adds on-the-go protection and convenience is also included along with bundled stickers and colorful keyboard stickers so users can really make the device their own.

In line with Harrington’s love for the earth, the packaging of Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition is made from eco-friendly recycled materials and inks.

This fun-filled 2-in-1 Windows 11 marvel — the world's first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop — rewrites the rules to make it easier to enjoy everything, everywhere. Now, there's no need to carry multiple devices for work and entertainment — this multi-talented personal companion does it all, thanks to its brilliant OLED HDR Dolby Vision touchscreen covered with Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass, powerful Dolby Atmos®️ sound system, WiFi 6, and quad-core Intel®️ processor.

It’s vivaciously styled and amazingly versatile, with a detachable full-size keyboard and a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus. Front and rear cameras and ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Audio allow super-clear video calls, while the two USB-C®️ ports and microSD card reader allow easy and fast connectivity.

This do-it-all laptop is equally at home in landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard, so writing, typing, or watching at any angle in any environment is effortless. It’s the passport to a new world of freedom!