By Gabriel Olawale

The Director of Civil Society Organizations in the Atiku Support Organization has commended the director general of ASO , Alhaji Kabir Babawo for the formation of the G-32 group in ASO meant for the galvanization of delegates ahead of the PDP National convention.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja after a meeting with some statutory delegates in FCT, Hon Michael Odoh commended the work that ASO has been doing so far while noting that from records available, the G-32 delegate committee of ASO already has already contacted over 500 delegates and will commence daily communication with them immediately after the Sallah holidays.

” It is important to commend Alh Babawo who came up with this idea for the committee, the first step to saving Nigeria is for Atiku to get the PDP ticket, after that we will now present him to Nigerians, delegates are the first step”.

Also speaking after the meeting, the secretary of the G-32 delegate committee, the Chief Streamer and DG of Campaign Stream,a front line Support Group for Atiku 2023 , Hon Alozie Alozie, noted that the group was already in touch with over 150 delegates from the South East zone adding that , Atiku will clinch the PDP party’s ticket.

” Our aim of supporting Atiku is because we want a restrutured Nigeria as that is the panacea for peace and prosperity” a sure bet for a unity and progressive Nigeria

A number of support group leaders also took part in the meeting. Notable among them was Engr Oludare Atinshola, the national coordinator of the Atiku Independent Volunteer Movement.

Also present at a the meeting was a representative of the Women and Youth Support for Atiku whose National coordinator is Princess Kemi Eboda.

Atiku Abubakar who has been screened will battle for the PDP presidential ticket with 14 other candidates including Governors Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.