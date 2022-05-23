By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Idris Yengibiri with stage name Heedrisx, is currently serenading music enthusiasts with his latest single, Ready.

The singer told newsmen in a recent Q & A session in Lagos that Ready is his way of telling the world his sleeves are rolled up for anything.

Featuring Emi Quam, Heedrisx expressed, “Ready is a confirmation song to show the world I’m ready for anything.”

With three songs to his credit, the hip-hop rap singer believes that his ability to be creative and think outside the box, collaborate, and work effectively with others to meet goals is a priority for him.

He expressed, “It was the ability to work in an industry that promotes creative storytelling through collaboration,” while noting his unflinching love for synergy with others.

For Heedrisx, this is simply to share with the world a variety of stories through his pure music.

His other songs are: Panda Cover, Wonder Cover. This was influenced by his rapt listening skill to the best music by famous artistes. This has undeniably inspired him to make more good music and get people the message.

Through the likes of legendary musicians Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Barrister, Sunny Ade, and Olamide, Heedrisx found his perfect bearing in Nigerian hip-hop, rap and afrobeat.

His message, “My fans should be expecting banger tracks and mad features, because I love creating sound with others too.”

Indeed, Heedrisx is a name to watch out for in the music scene, as he has got some scintillating music and good vibes to blend his energetic voice.