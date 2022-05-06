By Prisca Sam-Duru

Borne out of the need to help alleviate the plight of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, Kunle Adewale, a visual artist, and founder of Arts in Medicine Project, is set to launch his Non-Fungible Tokens, NFTs, for Dementia Care campaign.

The programme holds during the National Arts in Health Week in Nigeria between May 8 and 14, 2022.

The event featuring 41 photographs curated by Adewale for an online fundraising, also coincides with marking his 41st birthday which comes up on May 13, 2022. The images of the NFTs collection for dementia Care are collection of photographs of Seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of cognitive impairments in Nigeria. The 41 images from the sessions with the Seniors in Lagos, will be used to raise funds to support the Virtual Reality for brain health; amplified through Adewale’s NFTs for Dementia Care on Opensea, the world first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NTFs).

The collection to be showcased embodies images of interactive sessions of music and dance movement delivered through virtual reality across five care homes in Lagos for seniors living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive impairments. During the sessions, the Seniors were immersed in an interactive virtual space which connected them to their favourite places, people, music and musicians. They leveraged the virtual reality for dance and movement which improved their brain health, cognitive functioning, social interactions and emotional wellbeing in the home. It was their very first time of being able to handle the VR set and also have their experience. The participants were from Regina Mundi Home for the Elderly, Masc Care Home for the Elderly, Rock Garden Home for the Elderly, Winneseph Home for the Elderly and Heirs Home for the Elderly in Maryland, Lagos Nigeria.

As a humanitarian artist, Kunle Adewale is passionate about giving back to his community and as he clocks 41on May 13 this year, the NFTs campaign is coming as a double celebration for him and the senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease. “I want to give digital access to seniors so they can leverage digital technology to connect with the outside world. I have seen how the VR experience makes them to be enthusiastic about life and finding the inner self and the missing spark in their lives. It makes them young again. This access will promote social engagements in the homes, help the seniors with their physical and emotional health and wellbeing. It will also help them to relive the beautiful memories of their favourite places, people and music in Nigeria and around the world”, he said.

Explaining the choice of VR in his efforts towards giving the lives of these senior citizens a meaning, Adewale said, “We often think technology is for children and young people while the elderly are not included in such programming. Seniors in Nigeria are digitally isolated and the programme aims at bridging the gap by providing digital equity for seniors and care homes for the elderly by facilitating art and technology based therapeutic experience for them using the Virtual Reality. Lots of older persons suffer from loneliness, anxiety, stress, depression, while many of them are socially isolated. He lamented that “There are more projects and funding support for programs for children, girls, women and the youths, unfortunately, taking care of our seniors doesn’t seem to be a serious concern. Many of them feel abandoned, let down and left behind the society they have been part of all their lives. The Seniors in Nigeria are also stigmatized because of their health conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other health conditions.

Recall that in 2021, the theme for the United Nations International Day of Older Person was ‘Digital Equity for all Ages’. This predicates the necessity for inclusion of elders in digital interactions because many of them are missing out on access to healthcare and social engagements facilitated by technology. “Through this collection, I hope to donate more Virtual Reality equipment across care homes for older adults in Nigeria, increase dignity and digital equity for the Seniors, reduce stigma associated with dementia, create more awareness on brain health”, he said, adding that “For Seniors living with dementia and other cognitive impairments, dance movement through the Virtual reality is a sign language for an expression of joy, happiness and emotional support. The VR helped to reduce their anxiety, stress, depression, loneliness and promotes social engagements amongst the elder”.