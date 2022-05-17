..Begs female Nigerian university students not to protest naked

By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has advised the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to continue with their strike, noting that “If the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, can allegedly steal ₦80 billion”, they (ASUU) do not have any reason to end the ongoing strike.

Omokri equally begged female Nigerian university students to jettison the idea of protesting naked, reeling out implications if such happens.

“I seriously counsel female Nigerian university students not to press ahead with their plans to protest the ASUU strike by going nude. If they carry out such a protest, it will have the OPPOSITE effect and ASUU will not end their strike so they can see more of such!”

Reno made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday. Vanguard had reported how Ahmed Idris, was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday over claims that he laundered N80 billion.

On the other hand, ASUU had demanded total funding of the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

Since 2009, the Federal Government according to, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, ASUU President, has failed to honour the agreement.

Nigerian university students have spent months due to the disagreement between FG and ASUU.

However, miffed with the story of the arrest of the Accountant General, the outspoken Omokri advised ASUU to continue with their strike, noting that they should not call it off, until their demands are met.

His words:

“Dear ASUU,

“If the Accountant General of the Federation can steal ₦80 billion, you have no reason to end your strike. Ask Buhari to use the stolen ₦80 billion to pay you and keep the change. After all, the money ASUU is asking for is not even up to ₦80 billion!”