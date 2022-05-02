The leading aspirant of the House of Representatives has promised to give nothing but a quality representation when elected to the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency.

Jombo disclosed this after he was successfully cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening panel.

Jombo said he has a blueprint on how to change the narratives in his constituency if elected as he has over the years affected the lives of the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency positively through through Kelvin Jombo Foundation.

Jombo, who showed his unreserved appreciation to the PDP screening panel revealed that: “I am bringing a lot to the table. I am bringing fresh hope to the youths and fresh ideas.

Jombo is called Abiriba First Son following his several humanitarian and empowerment programmes he embarked on in the area in order to alleviate and reduced the sufferings of his people.

For Jombo, giving to humanity is an act of service. Through his Kelvin Jombo Foundation, Jombo who is also the CEO of Sublime Group has been championing empowerment of the youth, women and children.

According to him, “The Centre-Piece of my representation will be anchored on the framework of collectivism and general welfare aimed at giving hope and life to the poor, weak and vulnerable in our society across party-lines.

“Fair Society Bill’ will define my time in the Green Chamber. I am heading to Federal House to continue in a far more larger platform with what l have been doing over the years with the Kelvin Jombo Foundation. This is more of a call to serve to me. Abandoning my business to do this was so difficult, but when your people insists, saying no becomes an arrogant resistant against you people.

”Mine is an aspiration driven by vision, ideas and empathy. “Laws and acts of parliaments useful to the extent that they are applied to solve societal problems.

”All the bills that I will initiate will be people-oriented because I will be sent to the Green chamber by the people and I will work with colleagues to strengthen the over- sight functions of the parliament during implementation,” Jombo added.