By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Three soldiers have been arrested by military authorities for selling arms and ammunition to bandits and terrorists in Zamfara State.

Intelligence sources disclosed that the arrest followed investigations into a case of missing 425 rounds of ammunition at Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was discovered that a soldier, Private Bala Nura, of the same FOB was involved in selling arms and ammunition to bandits and terrorists.

The soldier confessed to selling about 100 rounds of the 7.62mm special ammunition at the rate of N100,000.

He also confessed that he has promised to sell another quantity of about 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition to bandits and terrorists at the rate of N1 million

Nura also named two other soldiers/colleagues, Lance Corporal Ehoda Monday and Lance Corporal Shehu Mohammed as collaborators.

The military authorities are currently embarking on further investigations to unravel if there are other collaborators and fifth columnists.